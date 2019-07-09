+4
Local youth complete inaugural Fire & Rescue Kids Camp
News
featured

  • By Jennifer Harris

The Warren County Firemen’s Association and Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department recognized youth Saturday morning who had completed a week’s worth of training in the first Warren County Fire & Rescue Kids Camp June 24-28.

Volunteers make bluebird house operation tick
News
featured

  • By Luci Weldon

Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group founder Frank Newell credits volunteers, better known as the “Friends of Frank,” with the success of the organization’s efforts to construct bluebird houses for distribution throughout the United States and to several foreign countries.

News

County board honors veterans

In honor of Independence Day, the Warren County Board of Commissioners honored local veterans during its July 1 meeting Monday night. Commission Chairman Tare "T" Davis read a resolution in re…

Couple charged with ID theft

The Warren County Sheriff's Office on June 26 arrested Nina Sussin, 76, and Stanley Sussin, 86, both of Highway 1 north, Wise, and charged each with 13 counts of felony identify theft and 13 c…

Sports

Arts and Entertainment

Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k and Festival planned

The calendar has flipped to the month of July, meaning that it is almost time to celebrate the summer melon that made the community of Ridgeway famous from Warren County to New York. The 2019 Cantaloupe Festival and 5k will be held Saturday, July 13, in the area near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire …

Celebrate the 4th!

July 4, Wise Independence Day Parade & Festival, 10 a.m. parade, 11 a.m.— 2 p.m. festival; parade takes a route down U.S. 1, Norlina. in the Wise community; the festival follows on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church, 1840 U.S. Hwy. 1, Norlina.

An unplugged evening with friends

The ingredients for a fun-filled unplugged evening: two XL pizzas (Greek salad for the gluten free among us), a couple of two-liter soft drinks, and a game of Scrabble; just add friends, and you’ve got a complete recipe. 

Opinion

Memorable gift giving and receiving

When preparing to give a gift, at what point do you decide to purchase an item, give a gift card, or to give cash? For me this is always a tough decision, and even though time is usually the deciding factor in making my decision, I always hope that I choose a memorable gift to give.

It’s time to start solving problems

Was surfing on TV earlier this week and somehow got on a foreign station, or I assumed it was. There were a large number of people on the stage, and it turns out they were running for the presidency of Central America. Tell you what. I am looking into moving there because they were giving al…

Do not allow freedoms to be stripped away

On July 4, 1776, representatives of the United States of America declared independence from the tyranny of Great Britain. Since that American Revolution, the battle for freedom has never really ended with nearly half-a-million Americans giving their lives in several wars to win or preserve o…

Obituaries

Alvin Hendricks

  • Updated

Alvin Hendricks, 57, of Manson, departed this life on Sunday, …

Robert Earl Woody

Robert Earl Woody, 85, of Henderson, died Saturday, June 22, a…

