The Warren County Firemen’s Association and Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department recognized youth Saturday morning who had completed a week’s worth of training in the first Warren County Fire & Rescue Kids Camp June 24-28.
“It’s a wonderful thing they do.”
Eastern Bluebird Rescue Group founder Frank Newell credits volunteers, better known as the “Friends of Frank,” with the success of the organization’s efforts to construct bluebird houses for distribution throughout the United States and to several foreign countries.
Did you receive a gift for Christmas or your birthday that was not your style or that you couldn’t use? Read more
In honor of Independence Day, the Warren County Board of Commissioners honored local veterans during its July 1 meeting Monday night. Commission Chairman Tare "T" Davis read a resolution in re… Read more
The filing period opens later this week for candidates seeking office in the municipal elections this fall. Elections will be held in the towns of Macon, Norlina and Warrenton on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Read more
As Warren County Schools awaits word on federal and state allotments for 2019-20, it faces a potential budget shortfall of $343,856 for the upcoming fiscal year. Read more
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office on June 26 arrested Nina Sussin, 76, and Stanley Sussin, 86, both of Highway 1 north, Wise, and charged each with 13 counts of felony identify theft and 13 c… Read more
Discussion during the board of education’s June 25 business meeting/work session reavealed that Warren County Schools plans to establish a Spanish language immersion program at Vaughan Element… Read more
The deadline to sign up for Warren County Parks and Recreation co-ed softball is Friday, June 21. Team registration is underway for men’s, women’s and co-ed softball.
Local Kyokushin Karate fighter Christian Buffaloe is scheduled to compete in the Japan sponsored 2019 Kyokushin Karate AAOC Knockdown Championships in New York City on June 22.
The calendar has flipped to the month of July, meaning that it is almost time to celebrate the summer melon that made the community of Ridgeway famous from Warren County to New York. The 2019 Cantaloupe Festival and 5k will be held Saturday, July 13, in the area near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire …
July 4, Wise Independence Day Parade & Festival, 10 a.m. parade, 11 a.m.— 2 p.m. festival; parade takes a route down U.S. 1, Norlina. in the Wise community; the festival follows on the grounds of Wise Baptist Church, 1840 U.S. Hwy. 1, Norlina.
The ingredients for a fun-filled unplugged evening: two XL pizzas (Greek salad for the gluten free among us), a couple of two-liter soft drinks, and a game of Scrabble; just add friends, and you’ve got a complete recipe.
Editor’s note: The following is reprinted from September 2011.
When preparing to give a gift, at what point do you decide to purchase an item, give a gift card, or to give cash? For me this is always a tough decision, and even though time is usually the deciding factor in making my decision, I always hope that I choose a memorable gift to give.
Was surfing on TV earlier this week and somehow got on a foreign station, or I assumed it was. There were a large number of people on the stage, and it turns out they were running for the presidency of Central America. Tell you what. I am looking into moving there because they were giving al…
On July 4, 1776, representatives of the United States of America declared independence from the tyranny of Great Britain. Since that American Revolution, the battle for freedom has never really ended with nearly half-a-million Americans giving their lives in several wars to win or preserve o…
