RESULTS

Oct. 7

4-5 Soccer

 

Wizards 3

Galaxy 1

 

Wizards (3)

Jakeem Hinton 2 goals, Terrance Williams 1 goal

 

Galaxy (1)

No stats recorded

 

Dynamo 1

Crew 2

 

Dynamo (1)

Camden Maynard 1 goal

 

Crew (1)

Landon Wells 1 goal

 

6-9 Soccer

Timbers 4

Fire 0

 

Timbers (4)

Dawson Harris 2 goals, Logan Harris 2 goals

 

Fire (0)

No goals scored

 

10-13 Soccer

Freedom 1 

Revolution 2 

 

Freedom (1)

Michael Wright 1 goal

Revolution (2)

Alex Moreno 2 goals

 

Oct. 8

10-11 Football

Weldon 10

Warren County 6

 

Oct. 9

6-9 Soccer

United 0

Red Bulls 3

 

United (0)

No goals scored 

 

Red Bulls (3)

Mackenzie Holtzman 2 goals, Connor Gordon 1 goal

 

Sounders 1

Timbers 6

 

Sounders (1)

Tucker Daniels 1 goal

 

Timbers (6)

Dawson Harris 4 goals, Logan Harris 2 goals

 

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

 

Saturday, Sept. 26

7-9 Football

10 a.m. Garysburg Hurricanes vs. Warren County Wildcats 

 