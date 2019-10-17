RESULTS
Oct. 7
4-5 Soccer
Wizards 3
Galaxy 1
Wizards (3)
Jakeem Hinton 2 goals, Terrance Williams 1 goal
Galaxy (1)
No stats recorded
Dynamo 1
Crew 2
Dynamo (1)
Camden Maynard 1 goal
Crew (1)
Landon Wells 1 goal
6-9 Soccer
Timbers 4
Fire 0
Timbers (4)
Dawson Harris 2 goals, Logan Harris 2 goals
Fire (0)
No goals scored
10-13 Soccer
Freedom 1
Revolution 2
Freedom (1)
Michael Wright 1 goal
Revolution (2)
Alex Moreno 2 goals
Oct. 8
10-11 Football
Weldon 10
Warren County 6
Oct. 9
6-9 Soccer
United 0
Red Bulls 3
United (0)
No goals scored
Red Bulls (3)
Mackenzie Holtzman 2 goals, Connor Gordon 1 goal
Sounders 1
Timbers 6
Sounders (1)
Tucker Daniels 1 goal
Timbers (6)
Dawson Harris 4 goals, Logan Harris 2 goals
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Sept. 26
7-9 Football
10 a.m. Garysburg Hurricanes vs. Warren County Wildcats
