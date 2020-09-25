It’s a windy day in the heart of downtown Wilson and the whirligigs at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park are in full glory—spinning, rotating, revolving, whirling, and twirling every which way. Squeaking and whirring as they turn, these larger-than-life whimsical windmills are a delight to kids and grown-ups alike.
Vollis Simpson was what you would call handy. Born into a farming family with 12 children, he developed a knack for working on farm machinery during his youth. While serving in the Army Air Corps on the South Pacific island of Saipan during WWII, Simpson used basic windmill technology to power a washing machine using an abandoned B-29 bomber.
After leaving the service, Simpson and friends started a machinery repair shop. Over the years, he collected odd parts that he didn’t want to throw away. When Simpson retired in 1985 he began creating whirligigs and displaying them on his farm. He continued to build whirligigs until shortly before his death in 2013.
Simpson’s field of whirligigs became well known among locals of Wilson County, and eventually even became a popular destination for out-of-state visitors. Before long, Simpson was gaining recognition as a popular folk artist. In 1996, he was commissioned to create four kinetic sculptures for the Atlanta Olympics. His works, some of which are over 50 feet tall and nearly as wide, are now on display at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, MD, the American Folk Art Museum in Manhattan, and the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. With 30 pieces on display, the park in historic downtown Wilson encompasses the largest collection of Simpson’s work.
Plans for the park were developed in 2010 with the purpose of preserving the artwork, as Wilson’s declining health prevented him from greasing and painting the windmills in his later years. The pieces were relocated from the Simpson farm and restored in a downtown warehouse before being installed in the park. Simpson passed away in 2013, but was able to see the first installation at the park before his death. One month after his death, Simpson’s creations were designated as the official folk art of North Carolina.
The whirligigs are made of everything from HVAC fans to milkshake mixers and include thousands of pieces of reflective highway signs. Specialty lighting at the park illuminates these reflectors at night for a magical effect. The whirligigs feature references to Simpson’s own life experiences, such as farm scenes and images of WWII-era planes.
The park incorporates a grass amphitheater with a stage for hosting concerts and performances as well as a pavilion area used for craft fairs, farmers markets, and other community activities. The amphitheater, also known as the Green, is a perfect spot for children to run around, while nearby couples lounge on blankets with their pups. I suggest getting takeout from one of the several downtown restaurants that are within walking distance and treating yourself to a picnic on the grass or at one of the picnic tables.
The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park is a treat for all ages, and an absolute must-see for any North Carolina native. Be sure to visit on a breezy day to appreciate the full effect of this artwork in motion!
The Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park is open from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and can be found at 301 Goldsboro St. S., Wilson, NC 27893.
