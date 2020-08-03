Online and partially online classes are available at VGCC for the fall.
In-person labs will be held in a socially distanced format. Access to drive-up internet, college internet labs, and devices will be available for registered students.
Online tutoring will be available and in-person by appointment. Special assistance will be available for those new to online learning.
VGCC cares about the safety of students and employees.
Masks are required to be worn in buildings and outside when around other people.
Students will need to participate in a quick health screen each day they physically arrive on campus. While on campus, keep at least 6 feet away from others to comply with social distancing.
Do not come to campus if feeling unwell. Let advisors or faculty members know in order to keep up with assignments.
