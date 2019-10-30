Warren County was well represented in pickleball competition at the North Carolina Senior Games as five local residents brought home medals in the sport that combines tennis, badminton, ping pong and racquetball techniques.
Eleven Warren County residents were among almost 600 pickleball players who advanced from 52 regional Senior Games across the state to compete at the state level in competition Oct. 15-17 in Concord.
That amount of interest reflects a huge growth since 2014, the first year that pickleball was included in the State Senior Games. At that time, Warrenton resident Sylvia Fletcher, credited with spreading interest about the sport in the local area, Norlina resident Linda Kidd and Lake Gaston resident Stan Brothers competed in the first state pickleball games as part of an effort to see if the sport would catch on.
Catch on it did. Five years later, Warren County was represented by Brothers, Kidd, Susie Deschenes, Tom Traylor, Ken Steiert, Paul Rehder, Peggy Heflin, Doug Ditter, Nancy Kelly Cram, Keil Wurl and Thornton Stovall.
Competitors faced a grueling schedule. Winners of pool play advanced to bracket play, and, from there, winners advanced to the medal round. On average, participants had to play four matches to reach the finals.
The first day of the three-day tournament was devoted to mixed doubles, the next, women’s singles, and the final day featured men’s singles.
At the end of the event, Warren County players had accumulated a range of medals from gold to bronze in their age groups. Kidd and Brothers took the silver in mixed doubles. Traylor won the gold in men’s singles and the bronze in men’s doubles. Kidd won the gold in women’s singles. Deschenes took the bronze in women’s singles. Steiert took the silver in mixed’s doubles.
The local players finished competition tired, but proud of the accomplishments they achieved.
“I give God the glory,” Traylor said in expressing gratitude for the opportunity to play.
Warren County’s contingent praised the camaraderie among players and the inspiration provided by watching participants older than they are having fun on the court.
“I was blown away by the number of people in the (85-89) age group,” Deschenes said.
They were especially impressed by the agility of a man competing in the 90-94 age bracket who did not let a few extra years stop him from running across the court to make a good play.
“You have to maintain your fitness to still be able to play (at that age),” Brothers said.
Deschenes agreed, saying that the participation of players well into their 80s and 90s shows how today’s greater emphasis of fitness at all ages can improve one’s quality of life.
If pickleball can help people stay young at heart, expect Warren County’s players to be out competing for many years to come.
For more information about pickleball, visit the Facebook page of Warrenton Pickleball Club of the Two Lakes NC Group or contact Pickleball Ambassador Sylvia Fletcher at 252-257-2520.
