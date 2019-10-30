LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Warren County residents bringing home medals in pickleball from the North Carolina Senior Games earlier this month are, from the left, Linda Kidd of Norlina, gold medal, women’s singles, and silver medal, mixed doubles, 75-79 age group; Stan Brothers of Lake Gaston, silver medal, mixed doubles, 75-79 age group; Tom Traylor of Norlina, gold medal, men’s singles, and bronze medal, men’s doubles, 60-64 age group; and Susie Deschenes of Lake Gaston, bronze medal, women’s singles, 70-74 age group. Not pictured: Ken Steiert of Lake Gaston, silver medal, men’s doubles, 80-84 age group.