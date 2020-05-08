The Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet by conference call on Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m.
On the agenda for consideration are a coronavirus update on facilities and programs; a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant update; and discussion of usage of the former Norlina Christian School/Norlina High School gym and ball field in Norlina.
Nevada-based Planet Earth Property Management, Inc. purchased the former Norlina High School property in 2018 with plans to operate apartments for senior citizens in the main classroom building on Walker Avenue.
The company’s John Bullock, a 1980 Norlina High School graduate, appeared before the Norlina Town Board in February 2019 to discuss a vision for the nearly 7 acres of property, which include classroom buildings, the gymnasium and ball field. That vision included an apartment complex for senior citizens, the gym as an entertainment center for plays and special events venue, the former vocational building rented for business use to one or two tenants, and the former chorus and brick masonry building possibly a daycare or senior care center.
Last summer, Bullock offered the ball field for public use
Citizens may email comments to Recreation Director Dickie Williams at DickieWilliams@warrencountync.gov by Thursday, May 14, at 3 p.m.
Citizens are allowed to submit one comment per person, not to exceed 350 words. Comments will be read during the meeting. Comments received after the deadline will not be read.
If a response to written comments is desired from the parks and recreation director and/or chairman of the commission, indicate to whom the comments are addressed.
Dial-in information for the conference call
Dial-in number: 1-978-990-5140
Access code: 3468831
You will be able to listen, but can’t make comments.
