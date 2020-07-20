WARR 1520 AM/103.5 FM and the Darensburg Broadcast family announce that the 2019-20 recipient of the Gladys Rogers Darensburg Foundation Radio Internship Scholarship is Logan Saniya Grimes. She is a 2020 graduate of Vance Senior High School and looks forward to beginning her studies in communications at Winston Salem State University in Winston Salem.
