Thomasa Dixon, senior administrative assistant at the Warren County Senior Center, organized a drive-through fish fry to show their appreciation for essential workers on June 19. Jireh Deliverance Ministries in Henderson and other generous individuals donated funds for the purchase of two 40-pound boxes of trout along with French fries, coleslaw and cupcakes to feed those who take care of the community.
