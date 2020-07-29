Warren County Health Department data on COVID-19 case numbers through the weekend provided cause for optimism due to the number of local residents who have recovered from the virus.
Kaye Hall, health department director of nursing, said that the number of positive cases stood at 220 at the start of the business day on Monday, July 27. However, 192 of those people have recovered.
The number of Warren County COVID-19 deaths stands at six, and the number of local people hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus is two.
H.O.P.E. Regional Medical Clinic also provided cause for hope with the results of its July 11 drive-through testing event. A total of 208 people were tested. Of those, only nine were positive.
Warren County Health Department and Vidant Health have partnered to offer COVID-19 testing at Olive Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Testing began on Monday and will conclude today (Wednesday).
Testing will be available today, July 29, from 4-7 p.m. at the church, 915 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton. No appointment is necessary, and testing is available without insurance.
No fees or co-pays will be collected. Those with insurance should bring their cards. Insurance will be billed.
For more information, call Crystal Dempsey at 252-702-2535.
