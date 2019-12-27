Charles David Ayscue, 83, of Ahoskie, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice of Greenville. The family will receive friends from 2-3:15 p.m. at Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Ahoskie, followed by a celebration of life memorial service at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Gary Medford will officiate.
Mr. Ayscue was born in Edgecombe County on May 18, 1936, a son of the late Thomas and Daisy Askew Ayscue. After graduating from Rocky Mount Senior High School, Charles joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for four years.
With an honorable discharge, Charles returned to Rocky Mount and joined the N.C. Highway Patrol Basic Training School in 1961. He was assigned to Hertford County, where he served until retirement after 25 years. After retiring from the N.C. Highway Patrol, Charles went to work as a corporate safety advisor for Perdue Farms, Inc., where he worked for 14 years.
Charles was a loving family man and was a faithful member of Creech Memorial Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Anne Gupton Ayscue; an infant son, Charles Lee Ayscue; a brother, Sam Aycsue; and a sister, Joan Arrington.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons, William David Ayscue and wife, Stephanie, of Macon, and Gregory Scott Ayscue and wife, Paula, of Huntersville; four granddaughters, Samantha Sharrow and husband, Joe, of Durham, Katherine Ayscue of Macon, Killian Ayscue and Riggan Ayscue of Huntersville; a special friend, Faye Harris of Ahoskie; two sisters, Daisy Clark and husband, Donald, of Wilmington, and Mary Simmons and hubsand, Gene, of Raleigh; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Creech Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 764, Ahoskie, NC 27910. Contributions may be made online at tmcfunding.com/search, then typing Charles Ayscue.
Online condolences may be made at garrettsykesfs.com.
