The Norlina Town Board has voted to declare the former town library building on Hyco Street, which was to house the police department, as surplus property. The decision came during the board’s Aug. 3 meeting.
For about two years, the question of what to do with the building has been on the minds of past and current board members. Earlier this year, board members could not reach consensus on whether to complete renovations for the building to house the police department, or to sell it.
The Norlina Police Department has been housed in the town hall building on Hyco Street since December 2018, utilizing a downstairs office and the second floor. Town hall employees occupy the majority of the first floor.
Town hall and the police department previously shared a building on Main Street. After town hall moved to its current location in 2017, the town planned to renovate the former Norlina library building for the police department.
The police department was scheduled to move into the former library in April 2018, and a sale of the Main Street building to Ashley W. and Stuart H. White for $25,000 was completed.
The town’s public works department partly renovated the former library. However, Warren County Code Enforcement halted construction and condemned the building in April 2018 after an inspection revealed a lack of permits for much of the work.
Previous town reports indicated that Norlina spent more than $26,800 in renovations to the former library during the 2017-18 fiscal year, including $15,000 for construction. Also included in the total were $8,800 for heating, air conditioning and ventilation, and $3,000 for flooring, both handled by outside companies.
After the building was condemned, the town sought recommendations from an outside engineer to resolve problems at the building, which included handicapped accessibility, and sought bids to complete renovations.
Between the time the former library was condemned and the police department moved into town hall, the Whites allowed the police department to remain in the Main Street building at a monthly rental fee of $500.
When Norlina advertised for bids, it faced a lack of interest in the work from construction companies.
Discussion earlier this year centered around whether to move the police department as originally planned or to keep the department at town hall. Town Public Works Director Blaine Reese said that the first steps in finishing the work on the former library building would involve hiring an electrical engineer and an architect.
At the time, Police Chief Keishawn Mayes noted that a larger evidence room is needed at the town hall building. However, he noted that he would like for the department to remain there if possible. Commissioners questioned whether the town would benefit by moving the police department if town hall could meet police needs.
Questions about what to do have been raised since then, but no decision was reached until last week.
Norlina Mayor Wayne Aycock reported on Monday that the bidding process for purchasing the former library building has begun. The town has received one bid, but no decision has been made on whether to accept it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.