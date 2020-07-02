What happens when you combine a love of chess and theater with a love of anime and manga — animation art originating in Japan? You get “Eagle Chess Knock Out,” a podcast series created by Warren County High School graduate Ginger Larsen.
Her idea for the series began to develop while she was at WCHS in the mid-2000s. Larsen recalled that her math teacher Johnny Williams taught her the subject using a chess board. She loved the game so much that she established a chess club, coached by Williams, that went on to win a state championship twice.
That is not Larsen’s only connection to the game of chess. Her grandfather, Brian Hood, was a national chess champion in the 1970s.
Larsen drew further inspiration for the title of the series from her love of eagles and how perfect it seemed that she graduated from a high school with an eagle mascot.
She noted that the words “knock out” in the title refer to both the goal of eliminating the king in the game of chess and her brother Nick McMichen’s love of wrestling.
After graduating from WCHS, Larsen attended the University of North Alabama in Florence, where she earned a degree in theatre. She established a chess club there, sharing her love for the game with others. Larsen also enjoyed attending performances at the theater, The Z, the historic Zodiac Playhouse, also in Florence, Ala., which would play an important role in the development of “Eagle Chess Knock Out.”
Larsen began to write what would develop into the podcast series in 2005. Ideas took more shape while she was at UNA as she wrote a paper about a fictional planet, Chessitary, which would become the backdrop for “Eagle Chess Knock Out.”
After earning her degree, Larsen explored a career in the hotel industry, advancing to the management level, and worked on the management team at a call center. She also competed on “Ohio Talent Seekers.”
During that time, Larsen’s friends urged her to resume writing for “Eagle Chess Knock Out” so that it could be developed into a form that could be enjoyed by others.
She began writing again in 2019 with the hopes of producing a movie. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Larsen into a change of plans.
Larsen and her production team settled on the idea for a podcast. They auditioned and cast vocal talent from North Carolina, Connecticut, Alabama and Wisconsin with Amanda Perry, a member of The Z’s board of directors, serving as vocal coach. The cast and production team meet via Zoom to discuss the series and to record episodes.
“What’s cool about these episodes is that we have members who live in different states, and we all have backgrounds in theater,” Larsen said.
She described the plot for “Eagle Chess Knock Out” as focusing on an evil chess master from the planet Chessitary who seeks the ultimate power of the universe. He destroys the planet, but his twin brother, who fights on the side of good, manages to escape.
Larsen incorporates a legend that an all-powerful figure will rise to try to claim the ultimate power, and five warriors will emerge to stop him.
She added that the plot follows the life of the character, Chessitary, the last child born on the planet that bears the same name. The good chess master rescues Chessitary and her brothers and takes them to Earth, where they blend into normal human life. The Light Chess Master is named Mr. Williams, a nod to Larsen’s high school teacher and chess coach.
Larsen said that the characters in the series have super powers based on the chess board.
Larsen was especially impressed by the talent of Steifon Passmore, who was cast as both chess masters. Passamore is the operations manager for Big River Broadcasting in Florence, Ala., and program director for its radio stations WXFL/KIX.
“I was sitting at my desk listening to auditions, and his voice came on,” Larsen said. “His character sounded so sinister and dark that I got goosebumps and fell out of my chair.”
Larsen portrays the heroine, Chessitary, whom she described as lighthearted, loveable and energetic.
“I think she is based a little off of me,” she said. “She brings out the best in me, even when I’m writing her.”
Currently, “Eagle Chess Knock Out” can be found on YouTube and iTunes by searching for the series title. Larsen and her team hope to hold a live event at The Z when the novel coronavirus subsides.
In the meantime, Larsen hopes that the podcasts will bring a sense of hope while activities are limited during this time of COVID-19.
“We want to bring positivity into the world,” she said.
Larsen hopes that she can be an inspiration for others to explore their creative talents.
“If you have an idea for a story, don’t hold back,” she said. “If it happened to me, it can happen to you.”
For more information about “Eagle Chess Knock Out,” visit the series Facebook page, Eagle Chess Knock Out Nerds.
