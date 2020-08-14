The Warren County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate fiscal year 2020-21 Parks and Recreation funding not to exceed $10,000 to upgrade a walking trail at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s multipurpose building in Hollister. Approval came during the board’s Aug. 3 meeting.
Walking trail upgrades represent Phase I of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe’s recreation area plan.
Warren County Manager Vincent Jones said that the county’s recreation master plan supports the development of greenways and walking trails across the county.
“(Trails) are underrepresented in the area,” he said. “This is a multigenerational opportunity for recreation and wellness.”
Jones said that the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe requested county funding for the walking trail upgrades in July, and the matter was brought first to the Warren County Parks and Recreation Commission. During its July 9 meeting, the Parks and Recreation Commission voted to recommend that the county allocate funding to support the upgrades.
The project is outlined in documentation that accompanied a letter to Tare “T” Davis, chairman of the Warren County Board of Commissioners signed by Ogletree Richardson, chief of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, and Gideon Lee, chairman of the tribal council.
According to the information, a walking trail was developed at the tribe’s multipurpose building on Capps Farm Road in Hollister about seven years ago. Funding for the original trail was provided through a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina.
The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe indicates that the quarter-mile trail is made of gravel which must be replaced at least once each year. A small play area is located nearby.
The letter to Davis notes that the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe would like to refinish the trail to make it more durable with less maintenance; and, would like to use the area near the trail as a recreation space for people of all ages.
The tribe hopes to develop a track for walking, running, and bicycling, and to create a recreation space with swings, slides, climbing features, zip lines, and areas for playing volleyball and soccer. The tribe also would like to convert two greenhouses on the property into longhouses for indoor recreation space.
The Haliwa-Saponi Tribe has created a multi-phase recreation area plan with estimated expenses as follows:
Phase 1: Walking trail resurfacing with asphalt/cement repaving, $8,950. The process includes adding additional drainage, spraying and screening for grass resistance, crushed asphalt/cement, and rolled surfacing.
Phase 2: Playground equipment, kids’ fort, musical equipment, mushroom climbers, swings, rock climbers, teeter totter, picnic tables, zip lines, soccer and volleyball equipment, $9,700
Phase 3: Slides, monkey bar and climbing net, $7,500
Phase 4: Renovate greenhouses to create longhouses for indoor recreation(basketball and gym), $40,000.
Jones noted that the funding allocated by the county last week is only for Phase I to improve the walking trail, which he described as serving everyone in the southeastern part of Warren County.
“The county has not made a commitment for future phases,” he said.
Chief Richardson of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe noted that the tribe hopes to obtain additional funding through grants, donations and other resources to expand the recreation project in the future.
