A drive-through over-the-counter medicine giveaway for residents of Warren and surrounding counties will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US 158 business east, Warrenton. The event is free of charge to the public, but participants must be at least 18 years of age.
The event is made possible by NC MedAssist, a statewide nonprofit pharmacy, the Warren County Health Department and Cardinal Innovations Healthcare.
According to its website, NC MedAssist began in 1997 through the efforts of the Mecklenburg Medical Society Alliance with the assistance of a $55,000 grant from the employees of Presbyterian Hospital.
Similar events in the past have drawn more than 900 people. Those who have participated in the giveaways of previous years are used to walking inside the Armory Civic Center building, presenting a medicine order form, and waiting while their orders are filled.
However, Health Department Health Education Supervisor Hilda Baskerville said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will follow a different structure.
She encouraged anyone who would like to pick up medicine to visit medassist.org/mobile to pre-register and fill out an order form. Those without Internet access may contact Baskerville at 252-213-3822 to register and place their orders.
Available medicines will be listed in categories such as cold, cough and flu relief, pain relief, vitamins and children’s medicine, among others. Baskerville encouraged the public to pre-register by Sept. 11 to allow time for volunteers to prepare and bag orders in advance.
During the Sept. 17 giveaway event, those picking up medicines are asked to wear face masks and to remain in their cars. They will be asked to provide their names and will be given a bag containing the medicines they ordered.
Baskerville said that people who have not pre-registered may still come to the event, but they will be asked to pull into a designated section of the Armory Civic Center parking lot where they can complete order forms and wait for their orders to be filled. Bags with the medicines they order will be brought to their cars.
Community volunteers will be needed to assist with everything from setting up for the event to bagging medicine orders. Those wishing to volunteer may visit medassist.org or call Baskerville at 252-213-3822.
Additional information will be available closer to the date of the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.