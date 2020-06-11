Warren Early College High School graduate James Hundley received the Coach Bob Price Mem-orial Scholarship during a ceremony at the former Norlina High School on June 5.
The scholarship was presented by members of the Norlina High School Athletic Committee, which awards a $500 scholarship annually to a graduating senior athlete at Warren County High School, WECHS or Warren New Tech High School. The scholarship is designated for general college needs.
A three-sport high school athlete, Hundley played baseball, soccer and golf. He will attend East Carolina University, where he planned to major in business administration and participate in intramural sports.
The Norlina High School Athletic Committee established the scholarship in 2016 in memory of Bob Price, who served at Norlina High School from 1952-82. A history and civics teacher, he coached football, baseball, and men’s and women’s basketball.
Price also was a U.S. Army Ranger whose service in World War II included the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.
The 2020 scholarship was presented in honor of the late Billy Fuller, a Norlina High School teacher and coach who passed away in July 2019.
Fuller played football, basketball and baseball at Norlina High School under Coach Bob Price.
He received All-Conference honors in all three sports, and he was selected for the 1962 North Carolina All East football team.
“He was one of Norlina’s best athletes in the history of the school,” Athletic Committee member Tom Traylor said.
Fuller graduated from Norlina High School in 1962 and earned a degree in education from East Carolina University in 1966. He coached football, basketball and baseball at Norlina High School, and he taught seventh grade for 30 years.
Traylor said that the committee’s decision to award Hundley with the 2020 scholarship was an easy one.
“It was a unanimous decision that James was a worthy recipient of the Bob Price Memorial Scholarship in honor of Billy Fuller.
