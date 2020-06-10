The opening lines of the Beatles’ 1968 chart-topping classic go, “Hey Jude, don’t make it bad. Take a sad song and make it better.”
Paul McCartney’s words, of course, weren’t meant for a global pandemic, or the restaurant industry. But his uplifting advice for the subject of the song can be widely applied to anyone going through a difficult time, and encapsulates the essence in which downtown Warrenton’s Robinson Ferry Restaurant & Spirits approached COVID-19’s impact on its business.
In other words, make the best of a bad situation. Robinson Ferry is doing that. And then some.
After weathering the initial wave of uncertainty that slammed everyone in the industry when restaurants were initially limited to takeout or delivery, Robinson Ferry seized an opportunity to not only survive, but create an even better dining experience that includes new hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5-10 p.m.
Along with some exciting menu additions, their customers have been greeted by a fresh splash of color to complement the restaurant’s rustic charm: honeycomb yellow on the main walls and accents of navy blue, “so when people came back it was an even more warm feel,” co-owner Zayne Taber said.
Customers ventured inside Robinson Ferry’s red brick walls in strong numbers two weeks ago, to a reduced number of finely socially-distanced tables, when the state’s restrictions on dining inside were partially lifted after two-plus months.
Currently, restaurants are only allowed to serve inside at half capacity. For Robinson Ferry, that’s 75 people.
”Our first week back,” executive chef and co-owner Ryan Grimm said, “it’s not what we’d normally have for this week going into the lake season around here. But it was a really good week. It was higher than everybody was expecting it to be.”
Grimm, a veteran chef who joined Robinson Ferry last summer from WatersView Restaurant at Lake Gaston, said he knows some folks that are still hesitant to come out.
Robinson Ferry’s ownership, which also includes Zayne’s wife, Kristen Baughman Taber, has currently paused the welcomed delivery service it started not long after the pandemic restrictions hit, since the popular gathering place has opened its doors again for diners (and still includes an option for takeout, as it did previously, but now also curbside pickup).
But delivery could return after accounting for a big portion of the business during the state’s Phase 1 of reopening. Out in a sparsely-populated area with no third-party services, the ownership trio helped make the deliveries themselves.
”We got to serve a lot of the rural community,” Zayne said, “some people that have never dined with us. But we were an option for them because obviously options got shrunk down pretty heavy.”
As those options started to shrink in March, Robinson Ferry held almost daily meetings to devise a plan of attack, which included increased sanitization and cleaning measures. At the forefront of their decision-making was the question of how best to serve the community.
Grimm went to work on a new menu that changed weekly based on what was available, including from the local sourcing that Robinson Ferry seeks from area farmers and producers.
Robinson Ferry managed to keep its total number of employees, north of a dozen, consistent as the industry lost at least 6 million jobs in March and April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
”We bare-bones, knuckled down when it happened,” Grimm said. “All of the employees were given the opportunity to continue coming in and getting some hours, along with everyone was invited every night to come in and get a meal to take home to their family.”
A meal prepared by Grimm is nothing to sneeze at. A native of the Southern California desert, he has worked in Los Angeles, Seattle and Orlando, and cooked in kitchens in Europe.
Grimm, who first arrived to Lake Gaston on a visit to his brother, favors the laid-back pace of a kitchen like Robinson Ferry’s. Expertise like his means unique menu offerings such as the new 6-ounce American Wagyu beef tenderloin, brought in from Reno, Nev. Wagyu are a Japanese beef cattle breed that were first imported to the U.S. in the 1970s.
”One of the biggest differences with the Wagyu versus, say, choice Angus is just the intense marbling that’s in there,” Grimm said. “It’s a more tender, juicier piece of meat.”
Customers have to order Wagyu 24 hours in advance, but not the smoked chicken pesto tortellini, the lamb and beef burger or the seafood risotto with shrimp and scallops. Those are debuting, too, along with the coconut margaritas, soon to be joined by a wider selection of new frozen drinks at the bar, which usually accounts for about 20 to 30 percent of Robinson Ferry’s total business.
Now, even the barstools have been spaced apart and dining tables have been removed from the bar area to meet safe guidelines.
”On a busy Friday and Saturday night, you have every single seat of the bar packed,” Grimm said, “and then it’s not uncommon to have another row of people standing behind that, especially on nights when we would do music. So to go from say, 30 people crowded around the bar, to six people, that’s been an adjustment.”
Still, it’s one Robinson Ferry is pleased to make since other bars, that aren’t classified as restaurants, are still not allowed to open under the state’s restrictions that will remain in Phase 2 until at least June 26.
Until then, they’ll have to keep dreaming and hoping for those crowded weekend nights to return before summer ends. Both Grimm and Z. Taber lamented the Milano’s fire with Grimm pointing out the gravity of the loss since restaurants can be focal points for their communities, and Taber noting how both the fire and COVID-19 opened the owners’ eyes.
”We have a plan,” Taber said. “We just attack it with as much heart and compassion as we possibly can. Change is going to come whether you like it or not, so always be ready.”
