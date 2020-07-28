The Norlina Market and Warren Family Institute will hold WC Back to School: School Supply Kick-off 2020 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Norlina Junction Park, 306 Liberty St., beside the Norlina Post Office.
Additional donations were made by the Norlina Police Department, Food Lion of Norlina, Walmart of Henderson, and individuals.
The event will include backpacks and school supply essentials for elementary and middle school students, and gift cards and USB flash drives for high school students and 2020 high school graduates entering college.
Food trucks and vendors will be on site, offering a variety of foods, jewelry and health products. Free hot dogs and snacks will be available while supplies last. The event will also feature music and costumed characters.
Social distancing and masks will be required. A drive-through option for picking up school supplies is available.
