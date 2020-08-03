The board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Warren County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 - $1,500.
Visit nccommunityfoun
dation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon Aug. 11.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Richard Hunter, WCCF board president. “We are excited to partner with our local nonprofit community to continue supporting Warren County.”
For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Kelly Lee at klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-557-0278 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Warren County Community Foundation
The Warren County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The WCCF was founded in 1999 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership—all for the benefit of Warren County.
The WCCF board advises the Warren County Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Warren County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Hunter, board members include Barbara Brayboy (vice president), Linda Browne (secretary), Bob Lesser (treasurer), Sears Bugg, Chalis Henderson, Cheryl Reddish, Susan Thompson and Candy White.
The Warren County Community Foundation, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Warren County Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
The NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $284 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,300 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
