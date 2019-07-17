Just five days after being appointed the local school system’s new superintendent, Dr. Mary Young and her family officially arrived in Warren County Sunday afternoon for a community meet-and-greet reception. Her first day on the job was Monday.
The Warren County Board of Education appointed Young as superintendent on June 9 after a search process which began in February and drew 30 applications. She replaced Dr. Ray Spain, who retired in June after serving in the top educator’s position for around 16 years.
Young brings to her position more than 20 years of experience in public education. She holds an undergraduate degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, a Master of Education degree in Reading, and a doctorate degree in Education Administration and Policy with a minor in Business Administration.
Young comes to Warren County after serving for the past five years as executive director in the Office of Employee Performance and Evaluation and as instructional supervisor with Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland. She previously served as education associate/program director with the South Carolina Department of Education and as principal at several Washington, D.C., schools.
Sunday’s reception drew many employees and retired employees of Warren County Schools, and local residents. Not only were they able to meet Young, but also her family: husband Timothy Young, Sr., and sons, Timothy, Jr., Nigel and Gabriel.
As Warren County Board of Education Chairwoman Ebony Talley-Brame introduced Young to the community, she returned to the new superintendent an oyster shell which Young presented to the board during the interview process. Nestled inside was a pearl.
Talley-Brame said that she was returning the oyster shell so that it could be placed in a prominent spot during upcoming board meetings as a constant reminder that children are developing pearls.
Young, a native of Hilton Head, S.C., said that she had been given the oyster shell, and that its pearl provides a lesson about the role of educators and that students always come first.
“The pearl is created through agitation, but it is precious and is protected,” she said. “We as a group are here to protect our children. Every child sitting in our schools is an oyster waiting to have a pearl grow.”
Young said that she draws inspiration from the lives of her great-grandmother, the daughter of a former slave, and great-grandfather. In 1920, they settled in Hilton Head, overcoming the hardships of the past and purchasing land as their legacy for future generations.
“(They had) tenacity, fortitude and wisdom,” Young said. “I stand on their shoulders.”
She told the public that over the next 90 days, she plans to review school system data, such as test scores, in order to develop a strategic plan.
Young said that as superintendent, she will be the chief role model for other local educators, leading by example, motivating and encouraging the school system’s staff members.
“I want to inspire a shared vision for our children’s success and enable others to act and grow as leaders in their (school) buildings,” she said.
Young said that she wanted to ensure that all students receive a world-class education while showing them that opportunities for them are limitless so that they will be able to reach their potential.
In interacting with school system staff and the community, Young stressed both accountability and transparency.
“I will hold people accountable, but be transparent about the process,” she said.
