Friendship was the theme as the Warren Artists’ Market gathered for its First Friday Poetry Night at Drip Coffee and Market in Warrenton Friday night. It’s also the name of the group’s sixth anthology, which celebrated its publication with book sales, signings and readings by contributors.
Among those who shared their poems was Mark Fleisher, who traveled here with his wife from New Mexico and is friends with local writers. The author of three poetry collections, he has a journalism degree and served as an Air Force combat news reporter in Vietnam.
Fleisher read his poems, “Better a Friend” and “Connected.”
Closer to home, first-time contributor to a WAM anthology Dr. Don Arnold read “The Best Pal I Ever Had.”
A resident of the Ridgeway community, Arnold is co-owner of Oakley Hall Antiques and Art in Warrenton.
In introducing his poem, Arnold told the audience of fellow writers and friends that the little kid in him wrote it based on the prompt “friendship” given in a small writers’ group he attends. He continued to work on it at the prompting of a peer.
“When I first read it, I had a lot of trouble getting through it,” Arnold said.
His poem, set in 1956, is about a young green parakeet named Tony, the best pal he ever had, a pal who changed his whole world as a kid.
Joyce Lindenmuth, a First Friday regular from Bracey, Va., read “My Best Friend,” about her 56-year marriage to husband Bill, and local resident Joanna Alexander read “The Foal” from “Friendship.”
Other writers with contributions in the latest anthology include Michael Layne, Kathryn Kj Carder, LaVerne Carlo Gardner, Joanna Alexander, Sandra Butler Tubbs, T.A. Jones, Melanie Winter, Robert “Bob” Surrette, Arlene Bice, Holly Hunter, Max Goodman and Barbara “Bobbie” Vetter.
WAM co-founder Arlene Bice designed the anthology and gathered the submissions, which she described as being a mix of both positive and negative.
“Friendship has a lot of different sides to it,” she said.
The anthology includes contributions from some beginning writers, as well as those who are professionals.
“It’s a learning process for the beginners and has to be a thrill to have your name and work in print the first time, and also the hundredth time,” Bice said. “It’s always like a first time for me, it’s a thrill.”
Thomas Park has three submissions in “Friendship.” Also a WAM co-founder, he said that at the age of 60, working on the anthology really caused him to examine the friendships he had made over time.
“I’m still learning to be a friend in different ways that isn’t harmful to me,” he said.
His three submissions in the anthology took months and several re-writes.
“It was hard,” Park said. “I was challenged.”
Sterling Cheston chose the book’s wrap around cover photo, a silhouette of people—friends—and design to depict softness, warmth and friendliness.
Friendship can come in many shapes and forms. Sometimes in the shape of a bird. Sometimes it arrives in a box.
“The poet in me is the child in me,” Arnold said in discussing his poem “The Best Pal I Ever Had.”
“The friendship was a bird. I was a really lonely, solitary kid, and I didn’t have many friends,” he said. “Poetry has always been an outlet for that part of me. It’s not the adult part, it’s the little kid.”
My whole world changed
The moment he hopped out of that box
Into a cage that my parents provided
Apparently knowing that their son
Had no friends his own age
And needed a companion
But Tony needed me too
We became each other’s whole world
—from The Best Pal I Ever Had
“Friendship” is available for purchase at Oakley Hall Antiques and Art, 119 N. Main St., Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.