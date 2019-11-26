Union Chapel United Methodist Church, on Rock Church Lane in Palmer Springs, Va., will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens and Advent/Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
This service will include performances by Bradyn Cole, violinist of Boydton, Va., and by Megan Douglas, cellist of Raleigh.
Church participants include Betty Edwards and Curt Shuey, vocalists; Dee Pinnell, flutist; Hal Crowder, percussionist; and Sally Tharrington, pianist.
In addition, Carol Henderson, of Clarksville, Va., will join Tharrington in a piano duet of “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella,” and play the orchestra bells on one piece.
The Rev. John E. Conner will lead the Hanging of the Greens and narrate the service, with Abby Crowder serving as acolyte.
Musical selections will include an opening number, “O Come to Us, Emmanuel,” which features strings, flute, percussion, piano and voice and two other pieces for the ensemble.
There will also be selections featuring solo violin and solo cello, as well as “What Child is This,” featuring violin, cello and piano.
In addition to the Hanging of the Greens Service, in celebration of the season of Advent, the telling of the Advent and Christmas story will be done through scripture and music.
Readings will be from both the Old and New Testaments. The public is invited to attend with refreshments following.
