With only five weeks left until prize drawings are held, tickets are still available, but limited, in the 4th Annual Big Splash Raffle, being conducted by the Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Only 1,500 tickets are being sold for $50,000 worth of prizes, and according to Christina Wells, Chamber president/CEO, tickets are typically sold out before the deadline.
“So don’t wait until the last minute,” she suggested.
This year’s deadline is Aug. 28.
If all tickets are sold, the chance of winning a prize is 1 in 100 based on the purchase of just one ticket. The more tickets someone buys, the better their odds and the more prizes they could win.
Winning tickets will be randomly chosen during a Big Splash Raffle event held at the Lake Gaston Lions Den on Friday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win, but they need to be available by phone to select their prize and able to show identification in order to claim their prize.
Once the first ticket is drawn, the ticket holder will have first choice at selecting a prize. Then the second ticket is drawn, and that ticket holder chooses a prize from those remaining, and so on until the final winning ticket is assigned to the last prize.
Ticket purchasers must be age 18 or older.
Prizes being offered are:
2019 Bennington 20SLV 90HP Yamaha pontoon boat, value $27,532, Overby Marine, 252-586-3593; 2019 CFORCE 400S ATV, value $4,299, Lake Gaston Jet Ski & Powersports, 252-586-8686; Custom Golf Cart, value $4,900; Ladlee’s Golf Cars, 252-537-0829; PAIR Hobie Mirage Eclipse Pedalboards, value $3,798, Lake Gaston Outfitters, 252-586-1770; Traeger Grill, value $1,399, Ace Hardware, 252-586-0330; Bay Shore Pub Height Fire Table with four chairs, value $3,400; Keepsake Kitchens, 434-636-4586; Bad Boy ZT Elite 48-inch mower, value $4,499, Gasburg Golf Cars, 434-577-3311.
Also, Wake Surfing Package, four-hour group lesson plus Phase 5 Oogle wake surf board, value $1,000, Wakesurf NC, 252-203-7000; Pawley’s Island Hammack Swing, value $800, Rest E-Z @ Shell, 252-541-2222; Primo 300 Grill and Accessories, value $1,989, Wildwood Nursery, 252-586-3685; year of pizza, value $1,040, Lake Gaston Pizza, 252-586-8086; one-week cabin rental, value $600, Lake Gaston Lodges, 434-577-3007; shopping spree, value $500, Lake Life Clothing Company, 252-586-0838; LKG Adventures Package, value $600, Sand Dollar Seaplanes, 301-606-0723, Blues Brothers Guide Service, 919-724-2474; Liquid Force The Trip, one-hour lesson with Adam plus wakeboard with index bindings, value $545, AF Wake, 252-536-9063.
This year, there will be a drawing for a special bonus 16th prize valued at more than $500 called the Lake Gaston Experience. This prize will include tickets and gift certificates for events and activities around the region.
Tickets for the Big Splash Raffle are available for purchase from the Chamber office at 2357 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton, or the website at lakegastonchamber.com; from Chamber board members and at prize locations.
The Lake Gaston Regional Chamber of Commerce can be reached by calling 252-586-5711.
