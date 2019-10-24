Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Warrenton will host the Raleigh Convocation Choir on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The choir is a ministry of the Raleigh Convocation of the Episcopal Diocese of North Carolina and will sing choral evensong from the 1600s at 5 p.m.
Formed in 2008, the ensemble performs music from the Anglican choral tradition and sings for church services in the Triangle and beyond. Their members are from churches and communities throughout the state.
Dr. David Arcus will conduct the choir and perform on the organ. The organist at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Hillsborough, he was with Duke University Divinity School and Duke Chapel for over 30 years. The Rev. Henry Presler will officiate.
The members of Emmanuel Parish invite anyone who appreciates church music, enjoys the centuries-old Anglican liturgy, or seeks an opportunity for spiritual renewal to attend.
Emmanuel Parish was first formed in 1821. The church, renowned for its stained-glass windows and carved woodwork, is at 133 North Main St., Warrenton.
