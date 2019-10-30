Music of the “Wild, Wild West” with the Richmond Symphony comes to Brunswick High School Auditorium in Lawrenceville, Va., in a performance on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. The school is at 2171 Lawrenceville Plank Rd., Lawrenceville.
In the second of seven performances presented in the 30th ArtBank Series, the Richmond Symphony’s Lollipop Series offers something for just about all musical tastes and all ages.
The “Wild, Wild West” concert features composers, Aaron Copland, Leroy Anderson, John Williams, Ervin Rouse, Grofé, Elmer Bernstein, Rossini, and Randy Newman. Musical selections include music from Copland’s “Rodeo,” Williams’ overture from “The Cowboys,” Bernstein’s suite from “The Magnificent Seven,” and Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story.”
This concert with Associate Conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin is suitable for an audience of all ages.
The remaining programs in The ArtBank’s 2019-20 Series feature Quill Theatre’s Infamy: Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7; Harbor Strings Quartet on Jan. 10; Barter Theatre’s Peter Pan on Feb. 14; Richmond Ballet II on March 28; and Project Locréa on April 25.
Tickets are available in advance in Lawrenceville at Brunswick-Meherrin Regional Library. Advance adult tickets are $12, and a student ticket $5. Adult tickets at the door are $15.
For additional information or to purchase series tickets, call 434-577-2833.
