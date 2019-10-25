The DECA organization at Warren County High School is seeking local entrepreneurial vendors as it plans its 2nd Annual Pop-up Holiday Biz-aar, scheduled for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the school gymnasium.
According to its website, DECA, formerly known as Distribution Education Clubs of America, prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs at the high school and college levels for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
For WCHS Marketing Education instructor Pamela Jordan’s students, the Holiday Biz-aar provides an opportunity to put the business skills they have learned to work.
She said that the Holiday Biz-aar began last year as a project for her students to learn entrepreneurship by selling products they created. The students also conducted a clothing drive to provide warm clothes for people in need.
In addition to DECA members, last year’s event drew other vendors of all ages, including an 8-year-old selling wellness products and a 12-year-old offering lip balm. Other products offered in 2018 were soaps, clothing, cosmetics, cookies and artwork made from shells.
Jordan said that this year, her students are taking more of a management role in planning the Biz-aar, which is designed to provide gift-giving ideas.
Warren County High School DECA is partnering with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority for a Soles 4 Souls shoe collection drive. Those attending next month’s event are asked to donate new or excellent condition shoes for children and adults in order to help the community.
Again this year, Jordan and her students have opened the event to vendors of all ages with the anticipation that the biz-aar will be able to offer a variety of products. Vendor space will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for a fee of $25. Vendors are asked to bring their own table, chair(s) and supplies, and to donate one item from their inventory for a silent auction to be held during the event.
Proceeds will support DECA scholarships, competitions and other educational resources. Scholarships cover registration fees and travel for competitions. DECA also offers a merit scholarship for high schools seniors.
Jordan said that the biz-aar is designed for independent consultants and small business owners who typically sell their wares at craft fairs and festivals. Her students have been working to reach out to small business owners through such resources as social media and church announcements. Jordan said that, in addition to product vendors, the biz-aar is open to fundraising initiatives by local churches and nonprofit organizations.
She noted that this year’s event is drawing several repeat vendors from last year. Items expected to be available include handbags and tote bags, seashell crafts, photography, soaps, jewelry, accessories and monogrammed clothing.
Jordan hopes that observing the vendors will provide valuable lessons for her students as they look forward to their own careers, or to operating a small business in addition to a primary job.
“It gives them a chance to really see what it is like to have a side business,” she said. “The vendors will help them see the possibilities for business.”
Warren County High School is at 149 Campus Dr., Warrenton. To register as a vendor, email Pamela Jordan at pjordan@warrenk12nc.org.
