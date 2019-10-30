N.C. Wesleyan College’s Mims Art Gallery welcomes the Koncept Photography Club with a group exhibition of photographs by club members. Always free to the public, the exhibition opens Thursday, Oct. 31, with a 5-7 p.m. reception party in the gallery with live music by the “Mac” McLaughlin Jazz Trio. The exhibition runs until Dec. 8.
The Koncept Photography Club has 21 members from around Warren, Edgecombe, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. Each member has his or her specialty, and some members have broader interests in taking photographs. Twelve members are exhibiting their work in this exhibition.
Some club members specialize in portraits, formal and informal; candids are popular, where unplanned, the photographer captures someone doing something interesting or just looking good. Events bring people together like car shows. Ceremony, such as the Haliwa-Saponi pow-wow, provides lots to photograph, while wildlife and nature can be tricky. Sneaking up on a bird and waiting for a sunrise are all a part of this interest.
City and country environs are subject matter; architecture new and old and in different extant states and conditions, all such concerns and fascinations interest club photographers.
Subjects in a photograph are important, but equally important are the seasoned photographers’ skill and artistic instincts for composition, color and atmosphere qualities, capturing action and movement. Also, clarity and sharp contrast are aspects featured in the Koncept Photography exhibition.
Today the camera has changed and changes all the time. Digital photography by camera and iPhone dominate the photographers’ equipment, and few choose spool film and darkroom technology. The Koncept Photography Club’s mission statement may say it best: “The camera may change, but the concept stays the same.”
N.C. Wesleyan College is at 3400 N. Wesleyan Blvd. Rocky Mount.
