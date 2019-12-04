If yuletide cheer is on Santa’s list this year, let Lakeland help with a chance to enjoy some laugh out loud humor with their Southern Fried holiday production, “Christmas Belles.”
For two weekends, starting Dec. 6, Lakeland takes theatre-goers into the world of the Futrelle sisters at the Tabernacle of the Lamb Church in Fayro, Texas.
It’s Christmas Eve, and everyone is working hard to make the Christmas program something to remember.
The trio, described by a snobbish rival as the “fertile, the flirt and the felon,” faces crisis after crisis as their plans fall apart in the most humorous of ways.
Honey Raye Futrelle, played by Leanne Patrick, dreams of grandeur for the annual Christmas production and hopes to spread the Christmas Spirit throughout the town.
She really needs this play to succeed, as it is her one opportunity to improve her tarnished reputation. Her plans include a celebrity guest, special effects and a live sheep in the stable – a perfect recipe for disaster.
Sister Frankie, played by Maryann Boden, who already has twins, is experiencing a late life pregnancy with another set of twins on the way – and she’s overdue.
Sister Twink, portrayed by Maryann Johnson, is the mistress of mayhem, having just gotten out of jail for accidentally setting fire to the trailer park, while setting fire to her boyfriend’s NASCAR memorabilia.
She is plotting revenge against her ex-boyfriend while under the watchful eye of the sheriff – only it seems he’s more intent on wooing, than incarcerating her.
The drama isn’t limited to the sisters Futrelle. When food poisoning hits the cast hard, it opens the door for wealthy snob Patsy Price, played by Moira Underwood, to take on a lead role, and she plans to be the highlight of the show as she tells the Christmas story.
Pastor Justin, portrayed by David Lasky, plans to present an engagement ring to Frankie’s daughter during the production, and Frankie’s husband, Dub, played by Butch Hartman, who is supposed to play Santa, ends up passing a kidney stone.
This is Honey Raye’s first year directing, having taken over that position from Miss Geneva Musgrave, portrayed by Rhonda Garner, who directed the program for 27 years.
But the best-laid plans get waylaid as circumstances take over, and Miss Geneva is more than happy to announce each catastrophe to the group as she plots her return to power. With all this chaos unfolding, is there any way the show will go on?
“Christmas Belles” is directed by Nancy Mergahan
Play dates are Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 45 prior to show times.
Visit lakelandlcac.org for tickets and more information, or call 252-586-3124.
