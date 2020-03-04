The Warren County Arts Council is advertising an opportunity for local artists interested in applying for up to $1,500 in grant money; artists are invited to apply for a Professional Development Grant for Artists, sponsored by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.
This project is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Professional development grants are offered to artists in Warren, Franklin, Johnston, Vance, and Wake counties, age 18 or older, who are not enrolled in a degree program.
Grants provide financial support to committed, gifted individual artists and small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists. The grant is designed to support projects that will advance the applicant’s career in demonstrable ways, and is open to emerging and established artists in dance, drama, film/media, music, visual art, and literary/playwright.
All application materials must be submitted online by Tuesday, March 31. No paper copies are required.
See a list of recently funded projects, eligibility requirements, and instructions for applying online at unitedarts.org.
For more information about Professional Development Grants for Artists, contact Brandi Neuwirth at bneuwirth@unitedarts.org or 919-839-1498, ext. 205.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.