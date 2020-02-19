Artists and crafters working in a variety of media will be the focus of Arts & Crafts Day 2020, which will be held Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Warrenton Golf Club, 129 19th Hole Drive, Warrenton.
Admission and parking are free of charge. Parking is available in front of the golf club and in the adjacent lot. Vendors and activities will be both inside the club and on the grounds.
Featured artists include Donna Hodgins, photography; Senora Lynch, Native American art pottery; Marc Staples, sculpture; Jane Steelman, paintings and stained glass; and Cathy Wiggins, quilted art leather.
Highlights of the event will include demonstrations of jewelry making, leather crafting, wood working, spinning/weaving and painting. Music will be presented by Dry Bread Road.
Children’s activities will include sand art, weaving and spinning demonstrations and face painting.
Vendors will offer wares that include pottery, artistic gifts, paintings, art cookies, handbags, leathercraft, sewing creations, jewelry, soaps and body care products, dream catchers, wreaths, mosaics, wood signs, pottery, dog treats, crocheted items, hand-painted tack, woodworking, quilted creations, sauce products, block prints, knitted articles, candles and more.
Available food will include cheesesteak sandwiches and ice cream.
For more information, see the Facebook page, “Arts & Crafts Day,” or call Deborah Phillips at 252-879-0022.
