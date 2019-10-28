Warren County native Garrett Davis of Gdavis Productions will bring his play, “Forget Me Not,” to Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton with performances on Nov. 8 and 9.
Davis wrote “Forget Me Not” in tribute to his grandmother, Muzzelle “Goodness” Davis, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease while he was in college. Inspired by his experiences in caring for his grandmother, Davis wrote his play to illustrate how Alzheimer’s affects a family and their relationships with each other.
Over the past 12 years, Davis and Gdavis Productions have presented “Forget Me Not” in locations along the East Coast, West Coast and in the Midwest. Davis’ goals in presenting the stage play across the country and in writing “Forget Me Not” have not changed in more than a decade: to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and close health disparities in communities of color.
Davis and Gdavis Productions have expanded their repertoire to bring awareness about other health issues through the performing arts: prostate cancer with “Daddy’s Boys,” a partnership with the American Heart Association with “Sisters at Heart,” a partnership with the American Diabetes Association with “Mama’s Girls,” and issues facing veterans with “Clearly Invisible.”
“All of my productions have a health-related theme with workshops and seminars,” Davis said.
Even with these other productions, Davis continues his efforts to increase awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease with “Forget Me Not.” He is now an ambassador for National Alzheimer’s Association and one of the founders of the African American Network Against Alzheimer’s.
For Davis, it was important for him to partner with Lakeland for next months’ presentations of “Forget Me Not” because he landed his first stage role during his junior year at Warren County High School in the cultural arts center’s production of “Regards to Broadway.”
Performances of “Forget Me Not” at Lakeland are planned for 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. During intermission of each show, Davis will host a panel discussion, “Living with Alzheimer’s.” The panel will feature a representative of the Alzheimer’s Association, someone battling Alzheimer’s and a caregiver.
Tickets for the production are $20 and may be purchased by calling Lakeland at 252-586-3124. Lakeland is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
For more information about the Forget Me Not Project, visit fmnproject.com.
