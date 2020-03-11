On Friday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m., America’s premiere political-musical-satire troupe is coming to the Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center at Louisburg College.
“The Capitol Steps,” a Washington, DC-based comedy group, will give audiences laugh cramps with their bipartisan lampooning. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican or Democrat, a snowflake or a deplorable: neither side is safe from the group that puts the “MOCK” in Democracy!
It all started in 1981 when a group of Congressional staffers got together to provide entertainment for a holiday office party on Capitol Hill. Since then, the company of professional actors and singers has provided their unique mix of musical and political comedy and satire to audiences coast-to-coast.
Each show consists of about 30 songs and skits, with “more costume changes than a Cher concert,” as an audience member once remarked. The Capitol Steps perform in Washington, D.C. every weekend, tour nationally throughout the year, and have appeared on “The Today Show,” “ABC News Nightline,” “CBS Evening News” and on “Politics Takes a Holiday” specials for NPR. The legendary troupe has recorded over 35 albums, including their latest, “Make America Grin Again.”
This concert event will take place in the Frances Boyette Dickson Auditorium in Louisburg College’s Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center. For tickets, call the Louisburg College Box Office, 919-497-3300 or 866-773-6354. Tickets may also be purchased the day of show at the door if still available. The Box Office, located in the main lobby of the JPAC, is open Monday through Friday from 1-5 p.m., as well as 90 minutes before show time. Seats are not reserved.
Tickets are also available online at jpacarts.com. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. Louisburg College, at 501 N. Main St., Louisburg, offers a special discount for groups of 20 or more. Tickets for children 12 and under are only $5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.