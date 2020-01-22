The Meherrin River Arts Council is featuring country music star Rodney Atkins on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. as a part of its 2020 concert series.
Atkins’ storied career has reached such heights as being named the Top New Male Vocalist at the 2006 American County Music awards and seeing his single, “Watching You,” become the Number One Song of the Decade, according to Country Aircheck. With six No. 1 singles, eight Top Five singles, and over 13 million units sold, Atkins sees that his track record validates his approach. His hit songs include, “These Are My People,” “It’s America” and “Take a Back Road.”
Atkins’ fifth studio album, “Caught Up in the Country,” reveals an artist who is confident enough to know that making the best music can require patience and experimentation. It has been more than seven years since “Take a Back Road,” his last record of new material, but Atkins knew that this time, he wanted to bring his songs further than he had ever gone before.
“I’ve never taken it lightly,” he said, “but with some of the other albums, I got to take my time for part of the album. But then, when you get that first single finished, you gotta go, and you start working at a faster pace for the second half of the album. This time, I got to take that time with every song.”
The results, he believes, are the most daring collection of his career, touching on emotions and sounds which continue to expand his range—from the twangy celebration of the album’s title track—featuring the roof-raising vocals of the Fisk Jubilee Singers—to the slow-burn cover of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up.”
The concert will be held at the Emporia Greensville Performing Arts Center, located at Greensville Elementary School, 1101 Sussex Drive (Hwy. 301 North), Emporia, Va.
Meherrin River Arts Council series and individual performance tickets can be purchased through the MRAC box office by calling 434-634-6001 or online at mrac-arts.com.
