On Saturday, Jan. 18, McGregor Hall Performing Arts Center in Henderson will present a night of bluegrass with The Larry Stephenson Band and GrassStreet. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Larry Stephenson Band
The award-winning Larry Stephenson Band has been entertaining audiences for 30 years including their numerous performances on the Grand Ole Opry, RFD-TV and headlining festivals and concerts all across the US and Canada.
The group is led by Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame member, five-time Society for The Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America Male Vocalist of the year and a member of the Hall of Greats. With numerous IBMA and SPBGMA nominations and awards, Stephenson records on his own label, Whysper Dream Music.
GrassStreet
Vance County-based bluegrass band GrassStreet is comprised of Wayne Kinton on guitar, David Kinton on upright bass and mandolin, Ricky Hargis on banjo and Tab Kearns on dobro. All four members provide vocals.
Since 2003, GrassStreet has performed across the state and region, offering a high-energy mix of original material and bluegrass standards. The band is noted for its unique ability to cover musical styles ranging from rock to blues to jazz, which sets them apart from the average bluegrass band.
The band’s founder, Wayne Kinton, describes GrassStreet’s style as more Americana than bluegrass due to the stories told and the band’s “swingy,” fast-paced style.
GrassStreet’s latest album, “Time Moves On,” was produced by Steve Dilling and recorded at Reminiscence Recording Studio in Henderson. Thirteen of its 14 tracks are original compositions by the four band members collectively, drawing from personal family situations such as those depicted in the tunes “Cotton Miller’s Lament,” “Time Moves On” and “Going to Caroline.” Additional favorites include the Civil War-era tune “Warren County Clay,” several songs of faith and a song about a late night car race.
“Fast songs are fun to play, and they excite the audience,” he said in a previous interview with The Warren Record. “The show that we do, the person who is not familiar with bluegrass will enjoy our show better than a strict bluegrass band. Ours borders on Americana, and we’re hitting Americana radio because of that. A few of the songs sound like traditional bluegrass, but the lion’s share has an Americana feel and is edgy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.