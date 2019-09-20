The Warren County Firemen’s Association will sponsor the 36th Annual Firemen’s Day activities on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The event will include fire apparatus judging, a parade down Warrenton’s Main Street and an afternoon of friendly competition as firefighter teams vie for trophies and bragging rights.
Judging of fire apparatus will begin around 8:30 a.m. along Cousin Lucy’s Lane, Warrenton, by Mariam Boyd Elementary School.
The traditional parade down Warrenton’s Main Street will begin at 11 a.m. with the sound of sirens filling the air, as fire apparatus make their way to the Warrenton Lions Den off Ridgeway Street, Warrenton, just beyond Hardee’s on the left. There, an afternoon of competitions will be held beginning at 1 p.m. as fire departments compete for the coveted Best All-Around Department trophy and others.
The Wandering Dawg will be on-site slinging hot dogs, nachos, sausage dogs, foot longs and cold drinks.
Spectators are welcome to attend and encouraged to bring lawn chairs so they can stay the afternoon and cheer on their favorite volunteer firefighter teams.
