Enterprise Baptist Church in Littleton has wrapped up another National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child after collecting 6,700 shoebox gifts from Warren, Northampton, and Halifax counties last week.
According to Lu Ann Pruhs, the central drop off team leader, 1,370 shoeboxes were dropped off at the church, and another 437 were prepared in-house. The rest of them were collected from other drop-off points within the three counties
Once the shoeboxes were collected, 44 volunteers worked over 106 hours packing the gifts into cartons and then loading them onto two trucks to be shipped to a sorting center.
“The colors red and green, laughter, smells of soap, sounds of tape ripping across a cardboard box, the taste of pizza, hot chocolate, cookies, taco soup, someone sitting quietly writing ‘thank you’ notes, pushing and groaning, more laughter, and circles of prayer, that was the excitement of National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child,” said Pruhs. “From toddling babes to seasoned veterans, all hands were involved in pushing the shoeboxes through Enterprise Baptist Church.”
Operation Christmas Child is a Samaritan’s Purse project that seeks to provide gifts of toys, school supplies, and hygiene products for children around the globe.
The gifts are shipped to children affected by war, poverty, natural disasters, famine, and disease, as well as children living on Native American reservations.
Adam Foreman is a reporter at the Lake Gaston Gazette-Observer in Littleton.
