As the calendar turns to October, that means it is almost time for a local fall tradition, Harvest Market, which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Warrenton’s Courthouse Square.
Sponsored by the Warrenton Revitalization Committee, the festival will offer something for people of all ages, including music, vendors, food and activities for children. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for a full day of fun.
Harvest Market will begin with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner will give a welcome, and Almeda Wortham will perform the National Anthem.
Following the opening ceremony, entertainment will continue throughout the day and will feature Ally J of Durham with rhythm and blues selections.
Market Street next to Courthouse Square will be transformed into a food court, offering a variety of foods, including pork barbecue, wings, shrimp chowder, kettle corn, funnel cakes, ribs, turkey legs, lemonade and more.
Macon Street by the square will be transformed into the Warren County Growers Association Farmers Market for the day to allow the BB&T parking lot further down Market Street to be utilized for additional parking.
On Courthouse Square, vendors will offer a variety of wares, including jewelry, glassware, woodworking, nail polish, crafts, books, pottery, home décor, lawn furniture and more.
A number of carnival games will be available for children.
Harvest Market promises to offer a day of fun, bringing the excitement of fall to local residents and visitors to the area alike. Courthouse Square is at 109 S. Main St., Warrenton.
The deadline for vendors to register to participate is Oct. 8. For more information, contact Michael Coffman of the Warrenton Revitalization Committee at mcoffman@caststonesystems.com. A vendor application is also available for download from this article above, left.
