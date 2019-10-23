Monday, Nov. 4, is a special day as the Tar River Center for History and Culture celebrates North Carolina’s role in the history of powered flight.
At 7 p.m., acclaimed professor Dr. Elliot Engel will present “Brothers, Not Twins: Separating Orville and Wilbur Wright.” Engel reveals two equally fascinating but utterly different individuals who, working together, produced the airplane — one of humanity’s most revolutionary inventions.
Engel, a Dickens scholar, lives in Raleigh and has taught at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina State University and Duke University. He is known for his lighthearted lectures on the English language and literature.
This event will take place in the Seby Jones Performing Arts Center on the Louisburg College campus, and is sponsored by the Tar River Center for History and Culture. Admission is free. The JPAC is at 501 N. Main St. in Louisburg.
For more information, call 919-497-3251, or go to louisburg.edu/tarrivercenter
The Tar River Center for History and Culture works with local governments, private organizations, educational institutions, and individuals to develop the Upper Tar River region’s historical and cultural assets, to foster economic development through heritage tourism, and to promote knowledge of the region’s rich history and culture. The center’s work will focus on Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Vance, and Warren counties in North Carolina.
