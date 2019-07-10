A full day of music and more is on tap during the July 13 Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival to be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds behind the Cantaloupe Shed, near Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, 660 U.S. Hwy. 1, Ridgeway.
Festival-goers can settle in a chair under the shade trees by the Ridgeway community building for a full day of entertainment, or bring their lawn chairs.
Activities will kick off with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. featuring Trina Paynter singing the National Anthem.
Taking the stage shortly afterward will be The Church Hill Trio featuring Paynter and Patsy Watkins with Don Martin on the harmonica. They will be followed by music from Steve Hyman.
The Ridgeway Baptist Church Men’s Choir will perform at 11 a.m., followed by The Dream Girls from Warren County Senior Center at noon.
Afternoon entertainment will begin with High Grass at 12:15 p.m., followed by Backyard Bluegrass at 1:15 p.m.
The day will round out with Johnny Pitchford, Lee Humphries, Chip Dickson, Wade Schuster and Joyce Hart with others accompanying them from 2:15 p.m. to the close of the festival.
Children’s entertainment will include BoHo the Clown and Character Antics with a magic show, bounce houses, water slide and other inflatables, and the Warrenton Posse offering horseback rides.
With food, crafts and more also featured, the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival promises to offer something for people of all ages.
