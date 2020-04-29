Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High 66F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.