Local author Terry Alston Jones found herself among like-minded peers as she exhibited her first book, “A Summer with No Ice Cream,” on Feb. 22 in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with the prestigious Association for the Study of African American Life and History’s 94th Annual Black History Luncheon.
“I always try to encourage and inspire people and didn’t realize I did it to the point of people using it in reverse,” Jones said of how she came to participate. A friend and fellow member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority volunteers with the association every year, Jones said, and had suggested before that Jones participate in the author event.
“She brought it to my attention, maybe two years ago, and pretty much inspired me,” Jones said. “But I felt I needed to fine tune my presentation.”
So in December, Jones mailed a copy of her book and registration fee, and completed a short presentation, then learned she had been selected to participate among 75-100 other African-American authors who exhibited their books during a public event that opened that morning at the Washington Renaissance Hotel.
Jones, who published her book in 2017, said she found the day to be encouraging and inspiring.
“For me the biggest benefit I received was being in the midst of so many other African-American authors, being able to network and talk with others about how to publish, how they got started,” she said.
Jones said she also found the day to be a little emotional “to know that Dr. Carter G. Woodson started the association, and this many years later people find it necessary and important to keep his work going.”
According to the ASALH website, Woodson, the son of former slaves, founded what is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History and is responsible for initiating the recognition of Black History Month in February. Known as the “Father of Black History,” Woodson became the second African-American to earn a doctoral degree at Harvard University.
“Especially in today’s society when we have so much to hold our interest, to keep his work alive is so important,” Jones said. “The association is a nonprofit now, a very much esteemed association. It’s very vibrant and innovative.”
During the exhibition of authors, panelists Karine Jean-Pierre, author and MSNBC political analyst; Martha S. Jones, author and historian; Kaye Wise Whitehead, associate professor of African American studies, Loyola University Maryland, and radio host of Today with Dr. Kaye, discussed African Americans and the Vote. Pero G. Dagbovie, editor of The Journal of African American History, served as moderator.
Lonnie Bunch, 14th secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, was the keynote speaker for a luncheon that followed. Jones said that he addressed the same topic as the panel discussion, and the importance of registering to vote and getting to the polls.
One of the highlights of Jones’ experience was meeting a talk radio host, Joe Madison, “The Black Eagle,” whom she listens to on her morning drive to work.
Jones also felt validated by comments she received.
“As a writer, I am starting to realize once I start to write, all I really care about is getting it out, and I toil as an author over the work before putting it out,” she said. “One of the biggest parts is people who commented on the title; I stressed over the title.”
She said she lost track at around 20 people who read the title of her book and asked what it was about and how it would affect them if they had to go a whole summer without ice cream.
“It validated for me that I chose a good title for the book,” she said. “That gives me encouragement, listening to the positive feedback and to the conversations that started over the title.”
Jones’ book is designed to generate discussion among children and parents about developing a healthy lifestyle.
“You can have ice cream, but in moderation. The title starts the discussion about the information in the book,” she said.
Jones said she felt the most proud after leaving the event.
“It was the largest venue where I’ve exhibited, other than selling on Amazon, and it really gave me the energy to keep the book going,” she said. “I saw that my book may not be for everyone, and it’s up to me to keep it relevant.”
Jones said she would definitely consider exhibiting at the ASALH event again.
“I gained so much from being in the space; just setting up my table is a rush,” she said. “I had a lot of conversations with people who do wonderful things.”
Jones is working on her second book, which she hopes to have ready for publication this summer. The book will focus on parents and how to help their teens succeed beyond high school.
