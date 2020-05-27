L
ocal citizens are invited to participate in Warren County’s 3rd Annual Public Arts Day by helping to select a work of art to represent the county permanently in the N.C. State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.
People may cast votes on Public Arts Day Saturday, June 6, from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The artwork to be voted on will be on display in Drip Coffee and Market, 108 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Charla Duncan, president of the Warren County Arts Council, said that the State Emergency Operations Center already has an artwork collection representing counties from across the state. A submission from Warren County, which is currently not represented, has been solicited.
Citizens who have been following televised COVID-19 updates may recognize the State Emergency Operations Center as the site where the governor and other state officials have been holding press briefings.
Duncan said that Warren County Farm Portraits works submitted for last year’s Public Arts Day event would be included among this year’s entries. Additional submissions are being accepted, and could include any kind of art such as quilts, pottery or metalwork, for example.
“We hope folks will go to vote on these pieces and be part of this process for public art,” she said.
Public Arts Day is recognized by Warren County government and the town of Warrenton
For more information, go to warrencountyartsnc.org or email warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.