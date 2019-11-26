The Warren County Arts Council recently awarded four local organizations $8,258 in North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots subgrant funding for arts programming in Warren County. The local Arts Council also received $1,635 from the state for its operating and programmatic expenses.
Because this is a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, this year’s Grassroots cycle will result in just over $19,786 of investment in public arts programming for Warren County.
Award recipients for the 2019-20 programming year are: Lakeland Cultural Arts Center, Warren County Parks and Recreation, the NAACP-Warren County Chapter, and Heritage Quilters.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will receive $4,850 in funding for three productions. Lakeland will bring in Mike Wiley Productions for school day performances of “Blood Done Signed My Name” and “Accidental Kids” and the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte for performances of “The True Story of The Three Little Pigs.”
The NAACP-Warren County Chapter received $2,008 in funding to support the Dub C Rap Fest, as well as steel pan drum education at Northside K-8 School with musician Wilton Dubois.
Warren County Parks and Recreation will receive $700 for its family day at Magnolia Ernest Recreation Park in Soul City for a mural and canvas painting project with artist Victoria Privette.
Heritage Quilters will receive $700 in funding for its “Saving Our Community for the Future” environmental and quilting education project with local youth.
Since 1977, the North Carolina Arts Council has provided citizens access to arts experiences. Using a per capita-based formula, the program provides funding for the arts in all 100 counties of the state through partnerships with local arts councils.
The Warren County Arts Council serves as the state’s local partner in awarding local organizations grant funding for the arts in Warren County.
The Warren County Arts Council meets the third Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. To learn more, visit warrencountyartsnc.org, email warrencountyartscouncil@gmail.com or follow its social media accounts.
