Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present “An Unforgettable Evening with Brooke Simpson” on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.
The singer-songwriter is a native of Hollister and member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe. Simpson was a 2017 finalist on “The Voice.”
Appearing with her band, she will present an evening of songs filled with joy, heart and soul.
Tickets are $20 for general seating. Premium seat tickets, at $35, include a meet and greet time with Simpson.
For tickets, call the Lakeland box office at 252-586-3124, ext. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or visit lakelandcac.org. Premium seat tickets are available only by calling the box office.
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton.
