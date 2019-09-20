Preparations continue for the Sunday, Sept. 29, Chefs on the Farm fundraiser as food pairings and the evening’s menu have now been announced.
The event, hosted by Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, will be held from 4-7 p.m. at event partner Warren Estate, 182 Sallie Lou Lane, just off of Highway 401 in the Afton-Elberon community.
Each small plate will feature fruits, vegetables or meats from local farms, including many from Warren County. The event will feature live music by GrassStreet bluegrass band.
Chef Teddy Diggs of Coronado will be paired with Bender Farms to prepare zucchini fritters.
Chef Kevin Smith of 41Hundred will partner with Taber Farms to offer smoked chicken pot pie with a buttermilk biscuit.
Chef Mario Huante of Chef Mario’s will use eggs from Taber Farms to prepare three dishes: a mini breakfast burrito, an egg salad BLT sandwich with egg taking the place of bread, and a flourless chocolate cake.
Chef Serge Falcoz-Vigne of Saint Jacques will be paired with farmer Larry Davis to prepare pork country terrine.
Chef Clayton Anderson of Whiskey Kitchen will partner with farmer Steve Young to offer apple turnovers with a goat cheese and bourbon glaze with smoked brown butter pecans.
Chef Ryan Grimm of Robinson Ferry will be paired with D&G Produce and Five Oaks Beef to prepare a smoked beef sirloin taco with grilled peppers, charred onion and corn salsa, and cilantro lime sour cream.
Hen and the Hog will utilize sweet potatoes for sweet potato/ginger ice cream with toasted marshmallow meringue.
Chef Hilda Cordell of Honey’s Kitchen will be paired with farmer John Earl Alston to prepare a chicken dish.
As the chefs prepare with culinary creations, local youth will provide assistance, thanks to a partnership with Warren County Cooperative Extension.
Proceeds from the event will support expansion of Working Landscapes’ farm-to-cafeteria hub, which prepares fresh-cut locally grown vegetables for schools and childcare centers, and the nonprofit’s Harvest Box program, which delivers local produce, lessons and activities to classrooms across the region. The programs have served 90,000 children.
Tickets for Chefs on the Farm are $48, including adult beverages. Tickets are still available, but last year’s event sold out. To make a purchase, go online to eventbrite.com and search Chefs on the Farm.
