On a busy street in downtown Raleigh, amid the high-rise buildings that mark the changing landscape of the rapidly developing Triangle area, sits a small two-story gable-front brick house blatantly out of time and place with its surroundings. Pope House Museum is the restored home of Dr. Manassa Thomas Pope (b. 1858, d. 1934), one of Raleigh’s most influential African-American citizens of his day. What better way to wrap up Black History Month than with a visit to the home of such a significant figure in our state’s history?
Upon my arrival, a smiling museum guide greets me at the door and warmly offers me a tour. I eagerly accept, and we make our way from room to room as he shares the story of Dr. Pope’s incredible life.
Dr. Pope was born a free man of color prior to the Civil War. He grew up in Rich Square, N.C. and studied medicine at Shaw University, becoming one of the first licensed African-American doctor in the state.
Following medical school, Pope moved to Henderson, where he became involved in state politics and was elected as deputy postmaster.
Pope was active in business and the community. He founded several organizations, including the Old North State Medical Society, an organization to further the interests of African-American physicians; Queen City Drug Company, one of the state’s first black owned and operated drugstores; and The People’s Benevolent and Relief Association of North Carolina, the state’s first insurance company for freed slaves. Dr. Pope was also an officer of the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, nicknamed the Widow’s Sons, a Free Mason chapter for men of color.
During the Spanish American war, Pope joined the army as an officer and a surgeon in the 3rd NC Infantry.
Dr. Pope moved his practice to Raleigh after the war and built the home that became the Pope House Museum on South Wilmington Street in 1901. My guide estimates that the house is approximately 1,500 square feet, considered a mansion for a home owned by an African-American at the time.
The house had cutting edge amenities, including electricity, gas, a telephone, and a call bell system for summoning the family’s maid. The home had a garage with two cars at a time when many white families did not have more than one car. The existing windowpanes, French shutters, and much of the hardwood flooring are all original to the home, and the wood was the best that money could buy. A stained glass window featuring a petal design was Dr. Pope’s favorite part of the house and one of the home’s singular most expensive pieces. Many of the family’s original furnishings and personal possessions remain on exhibit.
Later additions the home include a front vestibule and a second floor sunporch. Dr. Pope’s daughters, Ruth and Evelyn, would sleep on the sunporch in the hot summer months to enjoy the breeze from the porch’s many windows.
The home is in the neighborhood known at the time of its construction as the Third Ward, a voting district that served as a barrier between white and black neighborhoods. Ever pushing boundaries, Dr. Pope’s front porch looked out onto the backs of his white neighbors’ property.
In Raleigh, Dr. Pope continued his earlier involvement in politics. He was influential in supporting voters’ registration for African-Americans, and in 1919 he ran for office, becoming the first black man to run for mayor of a southern city. Sixteen-hundred black males were eligible to vote at the time, but only seven were allowed to vote due to Jim Crow restrictions. All seven voted for Dr. Pope.
Other African-Americans on the ballot were Laurence Cheek and Calvin Lightner, who both ran for City Council. A printed tally of the votes displayed in the museum marks each man as “Col,” for Colored.
While none of the three men were elected, their goal was never to win.
“Even if we had won we knew the whites wouldn’t let us administer,” Lightner said of the campaigns. “But we just wanted to wake our people up politically.”
Lightner owned a successful construction business that erected many of the buildings on East Hargett Street, which became known as Raleigh’s Black Main Street. Lightner’s son, Clarence Lightner, became the first African-American mayor of Raleigh in 1973.
Cheek was a Warren County native with a successful career in academia and publishing who was inducted into the Raleigh Hall of Fame for his efforts to advance African-American rights. He founded The Carolinian, a newspaper for the black community that is still in print today.
Dr. Pope died in 1934, and ownership of the house passed to his two daughters. After restoration in the 1990s, the house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and subsequently converted into a museum, now owned and operated by the city of Raleigh.
The city plans to turn the home’s kitchen into a classroom for young patrons and currently offers private weekday tours of the house for school groups. Visitors can also participate in the Third Ward walking tour around the neighborhood as well as an affiliated African-American walking tour. Visitors should call the City of Raleigh Museum at 919-996-2220 to schedule either tour.
The museum is open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers free admission and free-guided tours, although donations are accepted. Insider’s tip: don’t pay to park in the lot beside the museum – designated street parking spots are free on weekends.
Pope House Museum is at 511 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC 27601.
