The Colonial Center for Performing Arts will present “I Am King - The Michael Jackson Experience” Saturday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. in South Hill, Va.
“I Am King – The Michael Jackson Experience” is as close as audiences will get to seeing the King of Pop live in concert. Featuring world-renowned Michael Jackson tribute artist Michael Firestone, along with a live band and back-up dancers, the show takes the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of the King of Pop. Having performed to millions of Michael Jackson fans worldwide, Firestone has been hailed by fans and critics alike as the heir apparent to Michael Jackson in look, performance, voice and authenticity.
Tickets are $25 each, and group rates are available.
For tickets, visit colonialcenterva.org or contact the box office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, Va., 434-262-4170.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.