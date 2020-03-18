For teachers, students, families—everyone! Experience the North Carolina Museum of History digitally on the History at Home page. Explore the museum's exhibits, search the collections, tune into podcasts, check out blog posts, and enrich learning with History-at-Home Learning Packets for K-12 students on topics in North Carolina history.
The "History at Home" page will be updated regularly with additional ways to engage in exploring history. Narrative and documentary-style videos, Distance Learning on Demand, background information, activities, and graphic organizers will expand knowledge of the Tar Heel State's history and its connections to the present.
Experience the exhibits digitally at ncmuseumofhistory.org/history-at-home.
