Billy Peltzer has a nice home, a nice job, a nice girl. And loving parents who are about to give him the most unusual gift he ever got. But there are a few things to keep in mind. If you expose it to the light, you may hurt it. If you get it wet, it will multiply. And most important, no matter how much they beg, never, never, let them eat after midnight. Because when they do … well, don’t miss “Gremlins” (1984, PG) on the big screen at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh on Friday, Nov. 29, at 7 p.m. They’ll be expecting you.
While there’s no doubt the creatures steal the show, Zach Galligan does a fine job as the suitably befuddled Billy, and Phoebe Cates is also fine as the aforementioned nice girl. Special shout out to Hoyt Axton, who plays Billy’s dad, Randall. In addition to being a film and television actor, Axton was an American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist. He became prominent in the early 1960s, but his most lasting contributions were songs made famous by others: “Joy to the World” (Three Dog Night), “The Pusher” (Steppenwolf); “No-No Song” (Ringo Starr); and an array of others, covered by singers such as Joan Baez, Arlo Guthrie, John Denver and Waylon Jennings.
If you’re really into Gremlin origins, come by early (5:30-7 p.m.) and peruse the unique science stations outlining the many similarities Magwai have to mammals, reptiles and even insects. Stop by the holiday table and create your own Gremlin ornament, or learn how to make fake snow.
Check out vintage Gremlin merch courtesy of Crowemag Toys. Enjoy live music by Loos Change, an acoustic trio based in Raleigh that plays a wide range of material, from the British Invasion to Americana, classic country, R&B and pure pop. After the movie, the museum’s very own Amanda Hapeman, Living Conservatory specialist, will help separate science facts from science fiction.
Finally Friday movie nights feature a fun night of trivia and tongue-in-cheek commentary on popular science-themed movies, complemented by experts and hands-on science stations related to each night’s theme.
Dinner (such as sliders or tacos), beverages and popcorn will be available for purchase before the show. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; movies begin at 7 p.m. Admission: $5/person. For information or tickets, visit naturalsciences.org/calendar/finally-friday/.
The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in downtown Raleigh (11 and 121 W. Jones St.) is an active research institution that engages visitors of every age and stage of learning in the wonders of science and the natural world. Hours: Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, noon–5 p.m. General admission is free. For more information, visit naturalsciences.org.
