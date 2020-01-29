If you’re interested in a day trip, Max B. Crowder Park at Whittle’s Mill offers stunning views in a serene natural setting. The park was established surrounding a dam that once powered a mid-18th century grist mill that operated for nearly 130 years.
To get there, I recommend taking the scenic route. Head north on US-1 out of Norlina past Wise. Cross over the border into Virginia. Maybe stop at one of the many “Collards for Sale” signs along the way. At this point you’ll think you’ve been driving through the country—but just wait.
Hang a left in South Hill and head north on VA-47 for about three miles. Turn right onto State Rte 654, and this is where things get interesting.
Here all pretense of modern civilization is abandoned. On an unpainted road, you’ll wind through hay fields and cow pastures, past rustic farm buildings from decades long past. You might wait patiently as an oncoming car has its turn on a narrow single-lane bridge, or you might not see another car for the rest of your trip.
Leave the farmland behind, head into the woods, and you’ll think you’ve been magically transported to the Smokies. If you’re old school and you drive a manual, like me, you might have to downshift a couple times to climb those steep hills. After pumping the brakes on a few sharp curves, the road passes over the Meherrin River.
On your left, just before you get to the bridge, you’ll find your destination. Pull off the road and hop out of the car to the sound of a roaring waterfall. Other than that and a myriad of bird calls, the park is quiet and peaceful on a chilly winter afternoon.
At this time of year you might have the place to yourself, unless you brought a companion, which I did. He doesn’t talk much, though—Emerson prefers to put his canine nose to work taking in all the smells the park has to offer while I enjoy the sights.
Max Crowder Park is beautiful, to say the least. The waterfall over the dam will take your breath away. Downstream of the falls the river is torrential, but walk upstream of the dam and the water is calm and clear. You might be tempted to jump in, until you remember that the water is freezing. There’s even a rope swing, and though it’s been decades, I’m reminded of running at top speed, leaping out over the water, grabbing for a rope much like this one. Sometimes I’d catch it, swing, let go, and sail gracefully into the air. Other times I’d miss and plop straight into the water. Either way, I wound up in the lake and I didn’t much care how I got there.
There won’t be any leaping into the water on this crisp winter day, but that doesn’t matter; the season doesn’t detract from the landscape. On the contrary, the late afternoon sun glowing through the bare branches creates a perfect mirror of the tree line on the glassy water. There’s not a ripple in sight before the water reaches the dam, except for a small brook that feeds the river at the edge of the park.
On a warmer day I’d stay for a picnic, but for today I’ve reached the end of the trail. I turn around and head back, making sure to stop and peek down at the old mill mechanisms. The stone water wheel, gear, and shaft that once powered the millstones are still intact.
On the way out I notice the historical marker. It reads:
“Here is the site of a colonial era grist mill. The original dam was constructed of earth and logs by colonist John Brooks c1765. Revolutionary War Col. William Davies operated the mill from 1796 until 1809. Slaves built the present rock dam about 1805. Fortescue and Mary Ann Davies Whittle assumed operation in 1809.... The Whittle family operated the mill until 1892....”
It’s the first and only sign I’ve seen for the mill. There were no markers to point the way, and I wasn’t sure I’d actually find it. You’ll need to have faith in your GPS or find a good map. But if you get lost along the way, don’t worry—just relax and enjoy the drive.
Max B. Crowder Park at Whittle’s Mill, 1793 Bridge Rd, South Hill, VA 23970
