If fun and laughter is what you are after, Lakeland Cultural Arts Center has you covered with “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” on the main stage Feb. 28, 29, March 6, 7 and 8.
The comedy was first produced in 2008 and has enjoyed over 100 productions since then across the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia and India.
“Don’t let the name fool you,” said director Terry Harris. She explained that while the show’s subject matter is geared toward a more mature audience, she doesn’t expect anyone to be offended by the offhand jokes and innuendos.
Set in Mrs. Stancliffe’s Rose Cottage Bed & Breakfast, the characters are exposed to an untested “blue pill” that increases the libido of menopausal women. The only problem is that this blue pill gives men all the symptoms of menopause – hot flashes, mood swings, weeping and irritability. When elderly, silver-tongued next door neighbor “Bud the Stud” gets his “blue pills” mixed up with the women’s version, mayhem ensues.
Harris said originally this show was challenging because she needed just the right people for the job.
“It turned out I could not have gotten a better cast,” she said. “Maria Hurst as Charmaine Beauregard – a Southern vamp of a certain age – she’s a natural, right down to the sparkle in her eyes.”
Harris also had great compliments for Jim Chism, who plays Henry, a mild mannered retired chemist, who has proposed to venue owner, Mrs. Stancliffe, every afternoon for 20 years. Henry is the developer of the new blue pill for women, called “Venusia.”
“He’s a natural,” Harris said. “He’s funny when he breathes.”
The veteran director said this play is well choreographed with a lot of slapstick humor, and while some of the scenes are a little mature, they are in no way crude.
“You could bring your grandma and not be embarrassed. There’s no bad language, a little kissing, but no making out,” she said.
Maryann Johnston agreed.
“It’s good clean fun,” she said. “It’s not risqué. We don’t come out and say anything, but you put the pieces together.”
Johnston, who has performed in several comedies since she joined Lakeland, said playing Mrs. Stancliffe is a little bit different for her, a little challenging.
“She’s straight laced and closed off,” Johnston said, elaborating that in the past her characters were less refined. “But as the story progresses you see (her) change in the end, when (she) kind of opens up and lets (herself) be.”
According to Johnston, there are always new things to learn in a production, and in this one she’s had to learn a lot about self-control, not just because her character is so straight laced, but because she plays opposite Wally Hurst, who is non-other than, “Bud the Stud.” Hurst is well known for his slapstick humor and for playing the crowd.
“He is hilarious,” she said. “It’s hard to keep a straight face”
Johnston said that she appreciates the opportunity to participate in any Lakeland production, but particularly this one, as she gets to work with Harris again. She said she got her first break into performing from Harris in 2015.
“I always wanted to (act), but I never had the opportunity where I lived before,” she said. “When we moved here, Terry gave me the chance.”
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center is at 411 Mosby Ave., Littleton, N.C.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 28, 29, and March 6 and 7, and the March 8 show starts at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $9 for students. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling 252-586-3124 ext. 3 or online at lakelandcac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.